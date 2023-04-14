Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday said rifts in the judiciary would be a tragedy for the country.

Talking to the media at the Lahore High Court (LHC), he said everyone should pray that the apex court stayed united adding that the country was unsafe until the constitution was not safe. “They [the PDM-led government] do not care about the constitution,” he added.

They were running away from elections to save their National Reconciliation Ordinances (NROs), he said.

Earlier, the LHC accepted Mr Khan’s protective bail plea in the sedition case till April 26.

Mr Khan had reached the court to seek protective bail in a case registered in Islamabad under sedition charges.

Justice Baqar Ali Najafi heard the petition after Jumma prayers. The PTI chief made complainant Manzoor Ahmed respondent in the petition. He said the FIR was politically motivated and it was lodged in violation of the laws.

The former premier pleaded with the high court to grant him protective bail so he could approach the relevant court in this regard.

The FIR was registered by the Ramna police station against Mr Khan for using ‘inappropriate’ language against officers of an institution under sections 500, 505, and 138 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).