ISLAMABAD - Former chairman Senate and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) stalwart Mian Raza Rabbani on Thursday registered his strong protest with the Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf over the exclusion of Senate from Friday’s (today’s) in-camera national security briefing to be given to MNAs and federal government functionaries. “The exclusion of the members of the Senate from the national security briefing, to be given today to the National Assembly, is inappropriate and condemned,” he said while talking to reporters here. He added that this “step motherly treatment” with the upper house of the parliament on matters of national security was unacceptable. The remarks of the seasoned politician came hours after speaker NA called an in-camera meeting in the chamber of the lower house of the parliament for briefing on current issues of national security. All federal ministers, advisers to the prime minister and MNAs and special invitees are requested to kindly make it convenient to attend the meeting, according to a circular issued by the NA Secretariat. Senator Rabbani said that the Senate has for long demanded an in-camera briefing of parliament on the upsurge of terrorist activities in the country.
