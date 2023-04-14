Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former chairman Senate and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) stalwart Mian Raza Rabbani on Thurs­day registered his strong protest with the Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf over the ex­clusion of Senate from Friday’s (today’s) in-camera national security briefing to be given to MNAs and federal government functionaries. “The exclusion of the members of the Senate from the national se­curity briefing, to be given today to the National As­sembly, is inappropriate and condemned,” he said while talking to reporters here. He added that this “step motherly treatment” with the upper house of the parliament on matters of national security was unacceptable. The remarks of the seasoned politi­cian came hours after speaker NA called an in-cam­era meeting in the chamber of the lower house of the parliament for briefing on current issues of national security. All federal ministers, advisers to the prime minister and MNAs and special invitees are request­ed to kindly make it convenient to attend the meet­ing, according to a circular issued by the NA Secre­tariat. Senator Rabbani said that the Senate has for long demanded an in-camera briefing of parliament on the upsurge of terrorist activities in the country.