Eight-judge bench issues notices to govt, others in SC (Practice & Procedure) Bill case n Court declares bill, approved recently by Parliament, is against independence of judiciary n Whether or not bill is signed by the President, it will not be acted upon in any manner: Verdict.
ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Thursday issued notices to the respondents, Attorney General for Pakistan, two top bodies of lawyers, and the political parties in petitions against Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023.
The eight-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Ayesha A Malik, Justice Syed Hassan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Shahid Waheed conducted hearing of the petitions.
The bench stated in its written order that prima facie the contentions raised disclose that there is a substantial, immediate and direct interference with the independence of the judiciary in the form of multiple intrusions, in the guise of regulating the practice and procedure of this Court and conferring upon it a jurisdiction that appears not to be permissible under any constitutional provision.
It noted, “Such intermeddling in the functioning of the Court, even on the most tentative assessment, will commence as soon as the Bill becomes the Act. Accordingly, in ourview an interim measure ought to be put in place, in the nature of an anticipatory injunction. The making of such an injunction, to prevent imminent apprehended danger that is irreparable, is an appropriate remedy, recognised in our jurisprudence and other jurisdictions that follow the same legal principles and laws.
The order added, “It is therefore hereby directed and ordered as follows. The moment that the Bill receives the assent of the President or (as the case may be) it is deemed that such assent has been given, then from that very moment onwards and till further orders, the Act that comes into being shall not have, take or be given any effect nor be acted upon in any manner.” Chief Justice Bandial said the matter pertained to the judiciary’s independence was raised. The judges had the utmost respect for the Parliament, however, the court wanted to examine the legislation.
He said the court would try to schedule the next hearing as soon as possible when fellow judges were available. During the course of proceedings, CJP Bandial said a written order would be issued shortly by the bench.
He maintained that it was an important matter wherein the independence of the judiciary was involved which had already been declared a fundamental right of citizens. The expected judgement is being seen as another sign of escalating tension between the government and the judiciary. An eight-member bench led by Chief Justice Supreme Court Umar Ata Bandial delivered the verdict after a brief hearing. The court declared the bill, approved by parliament on April 3, was against the independence of the top judiciary. The judgement, for many, was rare as the bill is yet to be signed by the president. The court declared that whether or not the bill is signed by the president, it will not be implemented. The court adjourned the hearing until May 2.
It further said that notices be issued to the respondents in all three petitions. Notices also to the Attorney General for Pakistan under O. 27A CPC. Notices also to the Supreme Court Bar Association through its President and the Pakistan Bar Council through its Vice Chairman. Notices also be issued to the following political parties who may, if they so desire, appear through duly instructed counsel: Pakistan Muslim League (N) (PML (N)), Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), Jamiat Ulema e Islam (JUI), Jamaat e Islami (JI), Awami National Party (ANP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and Pakistan Muslim League (Q) (PML (Q))
Later, the bench deferred the hearing till May for further proceedings in this matter.
Senior journalists Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain and Sami Ullah Abraham, and the advocates Raja Amer Khan, Malik Amir Abdullah and Muhammad Shafay Munir have filed petitions before the Supreme Court under Article 184(3) of the Constitution praying to set aside the Bill 2023. They cited federation through Secretary Law and Justice, Minister of Law, Principal Secretaries to the Prime Minister and the President as respondents.
At the end of the hearing, the Chief Justice said that he has great respect for the Parliament. He further said that important question involved regarding the Supreme Court power. He added, “We want to examine whether any transgression or violation has been committed?”
Justice Bandial said that after hearing the arguments of the respondents, attorney general, Pakistan Bar Council, Supreme Court Bar Association and the political parties’ counsel may appoint the amicus curae to assist the court. The Pakistan Bar Council has announced a boycott of the proceedings and called for country wide strike on April 13 against the fixation of the pleas in haste. Advocate Imtiaz Siddiqui, representing Raja Amir Khan, at the end of his arguments requested for interim relief by way of either the suspension of the Bill, or a direction to the President not to assent to it and/or an order to the Law Ministry not to notify the Act.
The Chief Justice remarked that the parliament has applied its mind and the bill is not mature yet, but you (petitioners) have come to the court when the matter is pre-mature. He said that one organ of the state should not exceed to the boundary of other organ. The CJP noted that independence of the judiciary was an important matter but at the same time said that he had utmost respect for the parliament.
Imtiaz contended that the parliamentarians have violated their oaths and have clogged the power of the chief justice. He questioned that can the parliamentarians be allowed to regulate the functions of the court, and said that the Bill is ultra vires. He said that in the current scenario, the case holds a lot of importance. He stated that ever since the National Assembly was restored in April last year by the Supreme Court, the political divide and crisis had increased. The federal government and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) are not willing to hold polls in Punjab and KP.
Imtiaz recalled that the apex court had taken a suo motu notice last month and subsequently instructed the government to hold elections. “On April 4, the court once again passed the same orders,” he said but at the same time highlighted that a deeper crisis had emerged after the apex court’s orders.