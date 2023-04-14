Share:

SEHWAN - Jamshoro SSP Imran Qureshi has terminated five policemen including an ASI for their involvement in facilitation of drug dealing.

Moreover, two years service was deducted as a punishment. According to the police, SSP Jamshoro has taken action against the black-sheep within the department and terminated five policemen from the district for their involvement in facilitation of drug dealing.

The terminated policemen were identified as ASI Manzoor Hussain and four constables named Muhammad Ali, Gulzar, Mumtaz and Fayaz, two years service of these officials was also deducted. The terminated policemen were facilitating drug dealers and were in contact with them, according to the police sources.