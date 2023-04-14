Share:

The recent fire incident in Karachi, which resulted in the tragic death of four firefighters and injuries to 13 others, has once again highlighted the urgent need for improved fire prevention infrastructure in the city. The preliminary investigation indicates that the fire was caused by faulty circuits in the industrial unit. The congested location of the building further complicated firefighting efforts.

While it may not be possible to reconstruct the entire infrastructure of a developed city like Karachi, measures can be taken to mitigate the risks in buildings and areas that are most vulnerable to fires. One of the reasons for the collapse of the building was the excessive heat weakening its structure, which is particularly concerning given the intense summers experienced in Pakistan.

Regular inspections of industrial units and buildings should be conducted to identify and address any potential fire hazards, such as faulty wiring, overloaded electrical circuits, or inadequate fire suppression systems. These inspections should be carried out by qualified professionals and non-compliant buildings should be fined or penalised until they meet fire safety standards. Buildings in high-risk areas should be equipped with fireproofing measures, such as fire-resistant construction materials, fire doors, and fire-resistant coatings.

Firefighters and emergency responders should receive regular training on firefighting techniques, handling hazardous materials, and using specialized equipment. Sufficient and up-to-date firefighting equipment should be provided to all firefighting units in Karachi, including fire trucks, hoses, extinguishers, and protective gear.

This recent fire incident in Karachi underscores the urgent need for better fire prevention infrastructure in the city. It is crucial for the authorities and stakeholders to work together to prioritise fire safety and take proactive steps to prevent such incidents in the future. Additionally, the investigation of the incident must be completed and specific recommendations drafted from the investigative report.