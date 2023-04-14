Share:

First of all, let me make it clear that we would love to stay out of internal politics of Turkey. We believe that it is none of our business to suggest to the educated people of Turkey how to vote in the next election. However, here are some facts that President Recap Tayyip Erdogan has proved to be the voice of all voiceless people of the Ummah, be it Palestine, Rohingya Muslims, Yemen, Egypt, Syria, Afghanistan, Kashmir and else. And secondly, he seems to be uniquely positioned to raise the issue of Kashmir at various world fora as he did in the past. The nation of Kashmir was heartened to learn about the statements made by him at various occasions not only domestically and regionally but also internationally.

His proposal for resolving Kashmir is the most sensible, feasible and practical one when he said that “We should not allow more casualties to occur, and by strengthening multilateral dialogue, we can be involved, and through multilateral dialogue, I think we have to seek out ways to settle this question (of Kashmir) once and for all.” The proposal at the time was seen rather unconventional but we believe that it would be a striking demonstration of the global statesmanship which the United Nations can summon in the cause of peace, international security and human betterment

It is pertinent to mention here that President Erdogan heard plenty from both India and Pakistan and their stated positions on Kashmir, but he concluded that the urgent goal of resolving the Kashmir dispute cannot be left to the two governments of India and Pakistan to achieve. It requires the engagement of a multilateral effort -- one or two OIC members, the United Nations along with India, Pakistan, and Kashmiri leadership.

Over 100 world leaders participated in the debate of the UN General Assembly’s iconic hall in 2022. But it was none other than President Erdogan who once again made a reference to Kashmir during his speech at the UN GA. We were informed that the ‘deep gratitude was felt by the tortured people of Kashmir at the forthright and noble stand taken by President for their release from savage Indian occupation’.

President Erdogan called for resolving the decades-old Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan on the basis of United Nations resolutions when he addressed the 76th session of the UN General Assembly. “We maintain our stance in favour of solving the ongoing problem in Kashmir for 74 years, through dialogue between the parties and within the framework of relevant United Nations resolutions.” These words gave the people of Kashmir encouragement.

At the 75th session, he said, “The Kashmir conflict, which is also key to the stability and peace in South Asia, is still a burning issue. Steps taken following the abolition of the special status of Jammu & Kashmir further complicated the problem.” His words at the 75th session of the U.N. General Assembly were the true reflection of the aspirations of the people of Kashmir.

Addressing the 74th General Assembly, the President said that a solution to the Kashmir issue, which has persisted for 72 years, can only be found through dialogue.

President has been consistent and persistent with his vision of Kashmir when he said, “In order for the Kashmiri people to look at a safe future together with their Pakistani and Indian neighbors, it is imperative to solve the problem through dialogue and on the basis of justice and equity, not through clashes.” He added that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are “virtually under blockade with 8 million people, unfortunately, unable to step outside of Kashmir,” referring to an Indian government clampdown imposed on August 5, 2019. As we all know that the people of Kashmir have suffered long and needlessly because of this brutal conflict. They demand, and they deserve peace, and they want it now.