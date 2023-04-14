Share:

KARACHI-The University of Karachi and Turkiye’s Younus Emre Institute inked the memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a Turkish language and cultural centre for the faculty and students on the campus on Thursday.

Consul General of Turkiye in Karachi Cemal Sangu and the head of the Urdu Department at Istanbul University Professor Dr Halil Toker visited the KU and met the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi at the VC Secretariat.

The Dean of Science Prof Dr Samina Bano, the Dean of Arts and Social Sciences Prof Dr Shaista Tabassum, the Dean of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences Prof Dr Faiyaz H M Vaid, the Dean of Islamic Studies Professor Dr Zahid Ali Zahidi, the Dean of Law Justice (retd) Hasan Feroz, Incharge Students’ Guidance Counseling and Placement Bureau Dr Ghazal Khawaja Hummayun, Foreign Students’ Advisor Dr Shumaila Shafket Ali, Students’ Advisor Dr Syed Asim Ali, Director Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialisation Prof Dr Bilquees Gul, President Unikarians International Professor Ejaz Ahmed Faruqi and others were also present on this occasion.

According to the MoU, the KU and Ankara-based Yunus Emre Institute, which was established to promote Turkiye, its culture and language, and aimed to develop relations with other countries, would encourage the development of academic, scientific and cultural cooperation through its proposed language and culture centre.

Turkiye CG Cemal Sangu and Prof Dr Halil Toker briefed the KU administration that the said project would also bring people of both countries closer to each other.

The Turkiye CG in Karachi Cemal Sangu shared that special scholarships are available for Pakistani students and both public and private sector universities would like to have students from every department of the University of Karachi as well as from other higher education institutes of Pakistan.

“The establishment of the language and cultural centre will help in further boosting friendship relations and mutual understanding between the two brother countries,” he maintained. He mentioned that in the next step, Turkish universities and the University of Karachi would launch joint workshops, seminars, cooperative research projects, exchange programmes for faculty, researchers, administrative staff, and students, joint academic publications, training, and summer schools through Turkiye University’s mission and academic and scientific cooperation project of Turkiye. He expressed that despite the fact that Pakistan and Turkiye are geographically not closer to each other but in the hearts and minds of every Turk citizen we are very close to each other.

Meanwhile, Prof Dr Halil Toker said that this proposed centre would educate students about Turkish cultural values, literature, Turkiye history, and other aspects of the modern and old Turkiye. He informed the KU administration that this centre would help in removing the language barriers and it would make easy for a Pakistani student and a Turk citizen to communicate easily.

The KU VC Prof Dr Khalid Iraqi termed that with the establishment of a Turkish language and cultural centre, our students and faculty would be able to explore more about Turkiye and its rich history. He believed that work on the proposed project would start soon and faculty and students would be able to enroll in the language certificate programme in the near future. The KU VC Prof Dr Khalid Iraqi and Prof Dr Halil Toker, on the behalf of the Yunus Emre Institute, signed the MoU documents.