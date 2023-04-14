Share:

US President Joe Biden named Grammy Award winning singer Lady Gaga as the co-chair of his committee on the arts and humanities Thursday.

The White House announced 24 appointees for the president’s committee in a statement.

The committee advises the president and the heads of US cultural agencies on policy, philanthropic and private sector engagement and other efforts to enhance federal support for the arts, humanities and museum and library services.

Award-winning producer Bruce Cohen will serve as the other co-chair on the committee.

Some others named to join the committee include actors George Clooney, Jennifer Garner and Kerry Washington and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Joe Walsh.