Share:

PARIS-Hundreds of thousands of people are set to take to the streets across France again on Thursday to protest against President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform in a final day of demonstrations before a crucial court decision on the legislation. Police expect around 400,000-600,000 people to take part nationwide, less than half of the peak of nearly 1.3 million reached in March at the height of the protests against the bid to raise the retirement age to 64 from 62. Security forces are on alert for troublemakers, with around 1,500 anarchist and radical protesters expected in Paris, while regional towns such as Nantes and Rennes are again seen as being at risk of clashes. All eyes are currently on the constitutional court, which is due to rule on the legality of the draft pensions law. “The decision from the constitutional court on Friday will bring an end to the democratic and constitutional procedures,” Macron told reporters on a trip to the Netherlands on Wednesday, adding that public debate “will continue, for sure”.