The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday declared the appointment of Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi as caretaker chief minister of Punjab lawful.

The LHC has issued a written decision on the petitions filed against the appointment of the caretaker chief minister. The verdict says the appointment was done in accordance with the constitution and no illegal steps were taken in the process. The court dismissed the petitions filed against the appointment.

Former federal interior minister Sheikh Rashid and others had approached the LHC against the appointment of Mohsin Naqvi as caretaker chief minister.