HYDERABAD-Local leader of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Syed Zulifikar Shah alias Kamil Shah was shot dead by unknown armed men here on Wednesday night.

According to a report, unknown armed men riding on a motorbike opened fire and shot him dead. The body of the deceased was shifted to civil hospital for medico-legal formalities and was handed over to the heirs after conducting post-mortem.

Syed Kamil Shah was a former chairman of Union Council Hatri. Meanwhile, SSP Amjad Ahmed Shaikh visited the crime scene and assured the family members of the deceased that the culprits will soon be arrested.