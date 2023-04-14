Share:

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi has allowed prisoners to perform Fajr and Maghrib prayers in congregation, video call facility and establishing the waiting areas.

A meeting was held regarding prison reforms under the chairmanship of caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi in Lahore on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that philanthropists and Punjab government will pay the fine of seventy-one prisoners so that they may celebrate Eid with their families.

The meeting also allowed prisoners to do different courses under TEVTA to make them skillful and useful citizens.