KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Move­ment-Pakistan Senior Depu­ty Convener Syed Mustafa Ka­mal Thursday claimed that the party ‘succeeded’ in present­ing the case of false census in urban parts of Sindh especially Karachi with evidence and con­vinced the higher authorities.

Addressing a presser here at the party’s headquarter in Ba­hadurabad, Kamal referred to a letter of National Database and Registration Authority (NAD­RA) written in reply to a que­ry of Maritimes Affairs Min­ister Senator Faisal Sabzwari and said that that the number of identity cards and B-forms issued to residents of Karachi was more than 19 million as of 7th April 2023.

The Maritimes Affairs Minis­ter had approached the NAD­RA and sought actual numbers of adults and children below 18 registered with the authority on Karachi addresses.

According to the reply of NA­DRA, a copy of which was also available with The Nation, to­tal number of identities issued till 7th April was 13.54 million. “Further more 41% of children below 18 are also registered with NADRA,” the reply read.

The MQM-P Senior Deputy Convener said that based on the reservations and evidence presented by the party on the census, the department of Sta­tistics had identified32,000 high-rise buildings and 7,000 blocks where either the cen­sus staff not reached or under­counted the number of people living there.

“There are about 200 hous­es in each census block, while according to the results re­ceived so far, there are 860 blocks in Karachi where there is only one person is count­ed in each house. The entire block has a population of only 200 people which is impossi­ble,” he amazed.

Kamal said that as per re­cords of K-Electric, the number of residential meters was more than 3.4 million while 25 per­cent of the people did not have meters but using electricity. He said that the number of regis­tered houses in the census was only 2.9 million.

“The people of Karachi and Sindh should be satisfied that this united, organised and dy­namic MQM-P will not allow anyone to encroach on the rights of Karachi,” he added said. The MQM-P Senior Depu­ty Convener said that his party was fighting the case of Karachi effectively despite being the co­alition partners in the federal government.

“Would Jamat-e-Islami or Pa­kistan Tehreek-e-Insaf have met with the Prime Minister, Chief Minister, Federal Minis­ters and officials of the Statis­tical department and provided them evidence regarding false census,” he asked.

Kamal said that the MQM-P leadership and workers were not only informing the government and the statistics agency about the party’s reservations but also conveying public complaints to the relevant institutions.

Kamal also criticised Ja­maat-e-Islami and said that MQM-Ps top trend “Census Hamari Red Line” woke up its Karachi Chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman from his sleep and as soon as he woke up he saw the red line.

He said that Jamaat-e-Islami and PTI had ‘betrayed’ Karachi by contesting elections without 53 UCs.

He said that the PTI had prov­en to be the wrong number for the people of Karachi.

“They are all anti-Karachi parties that have no stake here. Other political parties can­not raise their voice for Kara­chi due to their egos. MQM-P is the only representative party of the people of urban Sindh,” Kamal viewed. On the occa­sion, Deputy Convenor Anees Qaim Khani, members of Rabi­ta Committee MNAs and MPAs were also present.