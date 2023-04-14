Share:

Bangkok-Villagers used old car tyres on Thursday to cremate the last of an estimated 130 victims of an airstrike in Myanmar’s central Sagaing region, with South East Asian countries saying they “strongly condemned” the attack.

The country has seen widespread violence, with its economy almost paralysed, since Aung San Suu Kyi’s civilian government was toppled in a February 2021 coup.

No official death toll from the Tuesday morning strike on Pazi Gyi village has been released, although authorities confirmed they had carried out an aerial military operation in the area. At least 130 fatalities have been reported by media outlets BBC Burmese, The Irrawaddy and Radio Free Asia, while the United Nations has cited a death toll of at least 100. A villager involved in rescue and recovery efforts -- who asked not to be named to protect his safety -- told AFP his team had counted and identified 130 bodies as of Thursday afternoon.

Body parts were strewn across the site and identifying victims had been a difficult process, he said.