The National Assembly on Friday passed the Supreme Court Review of Judgments and Orders Bill 2023.

The bill moved by Shaza Fatima is aimed at facilitating and strengthening the Supreme Court in the exercise of its powers to review its judgments and orders.

Speaking on the occasion, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said that legislation is the prerogative of the parliament which has never interfered in the affairs of other institutions. He said this bill will facilitate the litigants and also strengthen the judiciary.

Minister for Power Khurram Dastagir said this piece of legislation does not infringe upon the independence of judiciary. He said through this legislation, we want to ensure that there is greater transparency in the procedures of the apex court.

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said we want to strengthen the hands of the judiciary so that the people get speedy justice. He said parliament is the mother democracy.

He said that the remarks made by the Army Chief during an in-camera briefing on security situation regarding this house as well as the office of the Prime Minister are welcoming. He stressed that the parliament has never trespassed in the territory of other institutions and we also does not want trespassing in our institution.