The National Assembly on Friday passed a resolution against the decree of the eight-member bench of the apex court.

The session was held under the NA Speaker Raja Parvez Ashraf and the bill to further amend the Article 1843 was presented. Later, the bill was passed.

In the resolution, it was stated that the National Assembly rejected the intervention of the Supreme Court in the powers of parliament.

It was added that as per the Constitution, the authority of state was divided into legislature, executive and judiciary and all institutions needed to work within their limits.

It was clearly mentioned in passed resolution that matters regarding budget, monetary bill and financial affairs belonged to the parliament and no institution could snatch these rights because doing so would mean the violation of the constitution.

Moreover, the house condemned the hearing of the Supreme Court (practice and procedure) bill by the eight-member bench calling it ‘controversial’.

Meanwhile, through the resolution, the federal government was directed to deeply analyze this egregious violation of the constitution.