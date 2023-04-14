Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif has said an in-camera briefing will be given to the members of National Assembly to­day on security situation.

"All the lawmakers will be allowed to raise their questions and concerns at this special session," said the prime minister while assuring the lawmakers to ad­dress their concerns in the National Assembly session here yesterday. Sharif said it will be an effort of the government to fix the problems.

Speaking on the oc­casion, Minister for De­fence Khawaja Mu­hammad Asif said the military leadership will be present in this special session and respond to the queries of the mem­bers. He said the mili­tary leadership is cog­nizant of the challenge posed by terrorism.

He voiced serious concerns over the surge in terrorist acts in the country saying those who helped these terrorists settle in the civilian areas must be held accountable. Minister of State for Finance Ai­sha Ghous Pasha responding to a question, said effective mea­sures are being taken to check smuggling through the Afghan­istan border. She was confident that improvement would soon be visible in this regard. To another call-attention notice, Minister for Power Khurram Dastagir said the agriculture tube wells are being provided with subsidized elec­tricity. He said we continue to provide subsidy of 7.82 rupees per unit to the farmers.