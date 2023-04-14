ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said an in-camera briefing will be given to the members of National Assembly today on security situation.
"All the lawmakers will be allowed to raise their questions and concerns at this special session," said the prime minister while assuring the lawmakers to address their concerns in the National Assembly session here yesterday. Sharif said it will be an effort of the government to fix the problems.
Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif said the military leadership will be present in this special session and respond to the queries of the members. He said the military leadership is cognizant of the challenge posed by terrorism.
He voiced serious concerns over the surge in terrorist acts in the country saying those who helped these terrorists settle in the civilian areas must be held accountable. Minister of State for Finance Aisha Ghous Pasha responding to a question, said effective measures are being taken to check smuggling through the Afghanistan border. She was confident that improvement would soon be visible in this regard. To another call-attention notice, Minister for Power Khurram Dastagir said the agriculture tube wells are being provided with subsidized electricity. He said we continue to provide subsidy of 7.82 rupees per unit to the farmers.