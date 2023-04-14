Share:

On Wednesday, the National Curriculum Council (NCC) Secretariat celebrated the introduction of a uniform national curriculum for grades 9 through 12. As all the provincial representatives have signed off on this, it is the first time that a core curriculum has been finalised for all the schooling levels in the country, including Early Childhood Education. While the government is celebrating this as a milestone, a deeper look into the curriculum reveals that this is more of an achievement in terms of forging consensus—since some provinces had reservations against the SNC introduced by the PTI—rather than improving learning and educational standards.

This has been a long-drawn process that has been through many iterations under multiple governments. Throughout, however, issues have been persistent with the approach adopted towards this endeavour, and the fact that the concerns of education experts have been brushed aside. Even recently, there were reports of the Senate being involved in getting objectionable material removed from the O level syllabus. There has been a constant fixation with cultural values as opposed to learning gains, which has allowed bodies such as the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) to have more of a say in the shaping of the curricula as opposed to qualified experts.

When the SNC was introduced under the PTI government, there was a robust debate on social media over the merits of this decision, and how it will impact the quality of education around the country. Unfortunately, however, most of the objections raised by the experts remain unaddressed, and the current government has managed to push through the very same programme under a different name. The only difference this time around is that all the provinces have signed up for it.

The impact of this development, as many fear, is that it will bring down the overall level of the education system around the country. Even the Centre for Social Justice and the Working Group for Inclusive Education (WGIE), after reviewing the final core curriculum for secondary classes, observed that the revised curriculum did not incorporate most of the changes, which had been suggested to the National Curriculum Council for English, Urdu, Geography and History. Further, the government has ignored the learning losses incurred during the pandemic and floods, and has also dismissed other valid concerns such as the inclusion of intolerant material in textbooks, and the reduction in the scope of education in science, mathematics and social sciences. While this initiative was launched with the noble intention of ending disparity in the education system, the approach adopted to such a complex undertaking has been a very simplistic one.