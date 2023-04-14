SAMARKAND - Iran, Pakistan, Russia and China have called upon Taliban authorities in Kabul to form an inclusive government with the participation of all ethnic groups and political institutions.
Foreign Ministers of the four states, sharing borders with Afghanistan, are in Samarkand to attend the 4th Meeting of the Neighbouring Countries of Afghanistan started here yesterday.
Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hina Rabbani Khar, is heading the Pakistani delegation to the event.
The foreign ministers a joint statement called on Taliban authorities to form an inclusive government with the participation of all ethnic groups and political institutions.
The statement also asked the de facto authorities to lift all restrictions against women and ethnic minorities in the country.
The statement also emphasized that a peaceful Afghanistan is in the international community’s interest and that the country should be a place for international cooperation rather than geopolitical rivalry.
The four foreign ministers also stressed the importance of respecting Afghanistan’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.
They also expressed their support for the principle of “Afghan ownership and Afghan leadership” to determine the political and development path of the country The four countries also expressed concern about the security situation and the growing terrorism in Afghanistan. They reiterated that terrorist groups based in Afghanistan severely threaten regional and global peace. The Neighbouring Countries of Afghanistan mechanism was established in 2021 on Pakistan’s initiative with a view to evolving a regional approach on the situation in Afghanistan. Pakistan hosted the first meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Neighbouring Countries on September 8, 2021, and participated in the second meeting held in Iran in November 2021, and the third meeting held in Tunxi, China in March 2022.