Share:

SAMARKAND - Iran, Pakistan, Russia and China have called upon Taliban authori­ties in Kabul to form an inclusive government with the participation of all ethnic groups and political institutions.

Foreign Ministers of the four states, sharing borders with Afghani­stan, are in Samarkand to attend the 4th Meet­ing of the Neighbouring Countries of Afghanistan started here yesterday.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hina Rabbani Khar, is head­ing the Pakistani dele­gation to the event.

The foreign ministers a joint statement called on Taliban authorities to form an inclusive government with the participation of all eth­nic groups and political institutions.

The statement also asked the de facto au­thorities to lift all re­strictions against women and ethnic mi­norities in the country.

The statement also em­phasized that a peace­ful Afghanistan is in the international commu­nity’s interest and that the country should be a place for international cooperation rather than geopolitical rivalry.

The four foreign min­isters also stressed the importance of respect­ing Afghanistan’s sov­ereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

They also expressed their support for the principle of “Afghan own­ership and Afghan lead­ership” to determine the political and develop­ment path of the country The four countries also expressed concern about the security situa­tion and the growing terrorism in Afghanistan. They reiterated that terrorist groups based in Afghan­istan severely threaten region­al and global peace. The Neigh­bouring Countries of Afghanistan mechanism was established in 2021 on Pakistan’s initiative with a view to evolving a region­al approach on the situation in Afghanistan. Pakistan hosted the first meeting of the Foreign Min­isters of Neighbouring Countries on September 8, 2021, and partic­ipated in the second meeting held in Iran in November 2021, and the third meeting held in Tunxi, China in March 2022.