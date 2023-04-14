ISLAMABAD - Antoinette Moniso Sayeh, Deputy Managing Director, IMF on Thursday appreciated the government’s policies and supported initiatives taken in various sectors in terms of implementation of prior actions agreed with the IMF.
She further extended her support to continue working together and showed confidence on signing of staff level agreement (SLA) very soon. Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar attended IMF/World Bank Spring meetings via Zoom from Islamabad with IMF Deputy Managing Director Antoinette Moniso Sayeh.
Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghous Pasha, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa and SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha attended the meeting virtually from Islamabad. Whereas Ambassador of Pakistan to the USA Masood Ahmad Khan, SBP Governor Jamil Ahmad, Secretary Finance, Secretary EAD attended the meeting in person in Washington DC.
Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar and Antoinette Moniso discussed economic and financial policies and reforms of the government of Pakistan and initiatives taken by the government regarding implementation of the prior actions for ongoing IMF programme.
Ishaq Dar apprised her of country’s economic outlook and shared government’s initiatives for bringing economic stability leading to growth. The finance minister further shared that all prior actions for 9th Review under the Extended Fund Facility have already been completed and government of Pakistan is fully committed to fulfill its obligations as agreed with the IMF. The finance minister also shared that all the international obligations have been addressed in time.
Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar thanked Antoinette Moniso Sayeh for support extended in completing 9th Review.