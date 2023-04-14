Share:

ISLAMABAD - Antoinette Moniso Sayeh, Deputy Managing Director, IMF on Thursday appreciated the government’s poli­cies and supported initiatives taken in various sectors in terms of imple­mentation of prior actions agreed with the IMF.

She further extended her sup­port to continue working together and showed confidence on signing of staff level agreement (SLA) very soon. Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar attended IMF/World Bank Spring meetings via Zoom from Is­lamabad with IMF Deputy Managing Director Antoinette Moniso Sayeh.

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghous Pasha, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa and SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha attended the meeting virtually from Islamabad. Whereas Ambassa­dor of Pakistan to the USA Masood Ahmad Khan, SBP Governor Jam­il Ahmad, Secretary Finance, Secre­tary EAD attended the meeting in person in Washington DC.

Finance Minister Senator Ish­aq Dar and Antoinette Moniso dis­cussed economic and financial poli­cies and reforms of the government of Pakistan and initiatives taken by the government regarding imple­mentation of the prior actions for ongoing IMF programme.

Ishaq Dar apprised her of coun­try’s economic outlook and shared government’s initiatives for bring­ing economic stability leading to growth. The finance minister further shared that all prior actions for 9th Review under the Extended Fund Facility have already been complet­ed and government of Pakistan is fully committed to fulfill its obliga­tions as agreed with the IMF. The fi­nance minister also shared that all the international obligations have been addressed in time.

Finance Minister Senator Ish­aq Dar thanked Antoinette Moniso Sayeh for support extended in com­pleting 9th Review.