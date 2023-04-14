Share:

Pakistan and Indonesia have agreed to work together to enhance trade and investment and strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries.

The development took place during a meeting between Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam and Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia Adam Mulawarman Tugio in Islamabad on Friday.

The adviser said Pakistan attaches great value to its relations with Indonesia, governed by mutual respect and cooperation.

He said Pakistan is looking forward to further strengthen bilateral relations with Indonesian cultural heritage through regular exchange.

Ambassador Adam Mulawarman Tugio requested for providing a space at Pakistan National Library for establishment of an international corner, which was approved by the Adviser to Prime Minister.