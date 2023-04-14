Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that Paki­stan ranked among the list of top countries in the world for gener­ous philanthropy and bounteous donations to alleviate the suffer­ings of poor strata of society and towards calamity victims for their early rehabilitation. Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of “ Rabia Welfare Hospital” here on Thurs­day, he commended the services of Model Steel for building a state of the art hospital for providing free of cost specialized medical treatment to the poor under one umbrella. He said private philan­thropy was a growing source of funding for middle and low in­come countries – supporting pub­lic health, education, agriculture, gender equality or clean energy. He hoped the charity hospital would cater the medical needs to the people of the area. He called upon the tycoons and industrial­ists to come forward and establish public welfare projects especially in the field of health and educa­tion which he added, would pay dividends in future in the shape of better country in the comity of nations. He said, “The secret to living is giving”. When you serve something greater than yourself, whether it was for your fam­ily, your local community or you, discovered a deeper purpose and created more meaning in your life.He said there was a strong culture of philanthropy in Paki­stan – high net worth individuals who had chosen to donate finan­cial resources to communities and causes that needed support. He said tenets of Islam also mainly focused that the key to fulfillment lies in giving. He said famous phi­lanthropists make their impact in the world by giving back a portion of their monetary wealth. Even if you don’t have large pools of capital to deploy into nonprofits or other recipients, you can still give – your time, your energy, or whatever resources you have that you’d like to share, he said. In this way, everyone can become a philanthropist,he added.