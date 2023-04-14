Share:

“Ferguson resembles Fallujah more

than it does Ferguson.”

–Rep. Emanuel Cleaver

The Ferguson protests began with the death of Michael Brown who was an 18-year-old black man. He was shot and killed by police officer Darren Wilson in 2014. He was a college-bound student who had no criminal record and was completely unarmed at the time of the shooting. The incident soon became a national controversy because it was representative of larger issues of racial injustice and police brutality which was particularly prevalent in Ferguson. Protests were triggered immediately and the police responded by using military grade equipment to disband the protestors. They demanded for prosecutors to hold the officer accountable but the jury decided not to indict Wilson after three months of deliberations which was seen as a flawed judgement.