Share:

ISLAMABAD - The situation of peace and se­curity had visibly improved in Balochistan due to the opera­tions of the law enforcement agencies in the province and fencing of Pak-Iran border.

The security experts say the arrests of Gulzar Imam Sham­bay and Mahil Baloch during successful intelligence-based operations were reflective of the fact that the people of Ba­lochistan had completely re­jected the activities of mis­creants. The trust of people in the security forces and civil law enforcement institutions was increasing with the pas­sage of time, the experts say adding due to the improve­ment in situation the army would soon go back to the barracks.

The intelligence-based op­erations could only succeed when people convey criti­cal information to the intelli­gence institutions and the ar­rests of Gulzar Imam Shambay and Mahil Baloch became pos­sible due to this cooperation.

The state undertook activi­ties to end the criminal activ­ity of miscreants and similar­ly, the people of Balochistan should also ramp up their ef­forts against the miscreants.

Political analysts say after the return of army to the bar­racks, the people of Baloch­istan have to show unity to foil the designs of the miscre­ants. The culture and tradi­tions of people of Balochistan could stop these miscre­ants from raising their heads again, they said.

People were the real own­ers of Balochistan who would hopefully not allow the for­eign-funded miscreants to hi­jack their narrative.

To meet the aspirations of the people of Balochistan, the federal and provincial gov­ernments were trying to pro­vide job opportunities to the youth by undertaking proj­ects in the infrastructure and mining sectors.

Both governments were also making efforts to attract tourists to the beautiful and scenic spots of Balochistan which would in turn generate revenue and create job op­portunities for locals.