Former chief minister Punjab and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has been booked over ‘corruption’ charges by Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment.

According to anti-corruption officials, the case against Pervaiz Elahi was registered on the complaint of receiving Rs120 million as a ‘commission’ from an international company.

The charges further stated that during Pervaiz Elahi’s tenure as Punjab CM, machinery of Rs3.10 billion was brought from abroad and the matters with the company were allegedly settled at 54pc commission.

The PTI leader is not appearing before the anti-corruption team despite repetitive summons, he will be arrested soon, the officials said.

Earlier, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) launched an inquiry against the former Punjab chief minister over allegations of corruption and taking kickbacks in contracts, said sources.

The NAB Lahore launched an inquiry against the PTI president on corruption allegations levelled against him by ex-XEN highways Rana Iqbal, said sources.