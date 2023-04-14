Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party leader Nayyar Bukhari said yesterday that the People’s Lawyers Forum (PLF) will be reorganized after Eid. Bukhari, who is the Secretary General of the PPP with the ad­ditional charge of PLF President, said former PLF President Latif Khosa – who was removed from the post this week - had his own view on the current political situation and the party has its own view.

Speaking at a news conference here, he said the lawyers’ community will stand with the PPP for the sake of democracy. “The role of the law­yers who stand firm against the dictatorship is always the front rank,” he added. He said: “On behalf of Bilawal Bhutto, I will carry out the addi­tional responsibilities of President PLF in a good manner.” Bukhari said that PLF will be reorga­nized immediately after Eid. “The the People’s Lawyers Forum has always stood by the side of the PPP in the struggle and sacrifices against the dictatorship. do not live near,” he contended.