ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening bi­lateral relations with Iran in all areas of mutual interest, partic­ularly trade, energy cooperation, security and regional stability. During telephonic conversation with President of Iran Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, the PM expressed satisfaction on the recent opera­tionalization of Polan-Gabd Elec­tricity Transmission Line and appreciated the Iranian govern­ment’s cooperation in that re­gard. The Prime Minister also emphasized the need for enhanc­ing people-to-people contacts, including cultural and education­al exchanges, to promote mutual understanding and cooperation between the two nations. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauded the Iranian leadership’s efforts in promoting peace and stabili­ty in the region and congratulat­ed President Ebrahim Raisi on the historic development of re­sumption of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia. The Prime Minister called for an immediate end to Israel’s human rights violations in the occupied territory and stressed the need for a just and lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, based on the two-state solution, in accordance with the relevant United Nations Resolutions and international law. Both leaders reiterated their commitment to maintain close contact on all mat­ters of mutual interest.