The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted a series of rain starting from April 15 till next Thursday across the country and has advised the farmers to look after their crops accordingly with the change of weather.

PMD cautioned that the rains, which are expected along with dust-thunderstorms, may damage the standing crops especially wheat crops in the span of April 15 to April 20, 2023.

Moreover, Pakistan’s chief meteorologist has attempted to allay fears of widespread flooding for the second consecutive year, saying “normal rainfall” was expected betw­een July and August 2023.

Dusty thunderstorms along with heavy rains are expected to appear in the upper parts of the country from April 15 including Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur, Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche and Shigar from the eve of April 15 till April 20 in occasional gaps. Chitral, Dir, Swat, Mansehra, Buner, Kohistan, Shangla, Haripur, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Bajaur, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal and Jhelum are also likely to see rains over the same period.

The rains with isolated hailstorm is likely to enter between April 17 to April 18 in Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Qila Saifullah, Qillah Abdullah, Chaman, Pishin, Ziarat, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Khuzdar, Kalat and Makran.

Light rain with dust-thunderstorms is also expected in Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Multan, D G Khan, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur, Rahim yar Khan, Bahawalnagar, Layyah, Bhakkar, Khushab, Mianwali, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sahiwal, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib on April 17 and April 17.