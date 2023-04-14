Share:

In connection with the Easter celebrations last week, the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his prayers and wishes expressed hope for peace in his land to come before next year’s Easter. We all pray for that irrespective of religion, faith or denomination. Zelensky himself comes from a Jewish family, and several of his relatives were victims of the Holocaust during WWII when over six million Jews died as victims of the German Nazi regime and its crime against humanity.

President Zelensky spoke on Easter Sunday, according to the Western Gregorian calendar, not the Julian calendar of the Eastern, or Russian, Orthodox church, which marks Easter to be on the coming Sunday, 16 of April. Ukraine has made it a political statement to follow the calendar of the West also in its major religion. Let us note, though, that there are about one and half million Muslims in Ukraine. There are still an estimated seventy thousand Jews, facing some discrimination; the number at independence in 1991 was about half a million, and close to three million at the beginning of WWII. Let us also note that this year, the Christian Easter and the Jewish Passover events fall at about the same time, and that the events are in the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

I hope and pray that President Zelensky’s prayers for peace to have come to Ukraine, and Russia, by next year’s Easter, Passover and Ramadan – and also, that our prayers for peace among and between Christians, Muslims and Jews everywhere, can come true. In Israel and Palestine, including neighbouring Lebanon, and Syria, there is less peace, forgiveness and hope than in a long time. In the Bible, it is said that Jesus/Isa wept over the city of Jerusalem. Now, two thousand years later, the city and land remain even more divided than it was that time.

It is sometimes said that Israel is the only country with real democracy in the Middle East. Alas, we have reason to ask if Israel is a real democracy. We must question how Israel can accept the ways the Palestinians on the West Bank and indeed on the Gaza Strip, are treated, living under very difficult daily circumstances, hardly with no hope for the future. And then, we should also know that there is little democracy in the Palestinian Areas, with the last general elections being held in 2006, with President Mahmoud Abbas (89) at the helm since, and in 2009, his term was announced to be infinite. The two major Palestinian parties do not see eye to eye, Fatha on the Gaza Strip, and Hamas on the West Bank, one quite corrupt and the other quite extreme.

There is little hope for positive change in Israel and Palestine. In several of the other Middle Eastern countries, there are positive developments for people’s rights and participation, although with many shortcomings and slow development, too. It is positive that there is more cooperation and diplomatic ties between the countries, including Israel, and most recently between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Israel remains a key country in the region, supported by the US and the West at large. However, its total population is only 9.4 million, including about two million Arabs. There are over 15 million Jews in the world; in USA there are about six million, and in New York alone about 1.5 million, close to 20 percent of the city’s number of inhabitants. It seems that some Jews in Israel move back to the countries in Europe and America due to the uncertain future and security in Israel, and many families have dual citizenship. For children and youth to grow up in Israel means to live under lack of peace and harmony in their daily lives, and a lack of hope and some certainty in dreams about the future. If the Jewish population in Israel decreases fast, a time will come when the demography will have changed so much that the country will no longer be the Jewish state it was set up to be – although it is quite impossible to envisage that Israel, and USA, would allow that to happen.

It should be stressed that the lack of implementation of the Two-State Solution as per the Oslo Accords between the Israeli Government and PLO of Palestine in 1993, has been fatal. Today, the vision, principles and the concrete actions seem to have been shelved for good. This is particularly dramatic for the Palestinians, but it is also dramatic for the future of Israel and the Jews. Somehow, Israel seems not to realize it, or make it a topic on the political agenda, especially not now under the Likud conservative party Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and his more right-wing cabinet partners. Israel’s settlement policies on the West Bank make any future revision of the Oslo Accords, or another Two-State Solution, notably the creation of an independent State of Palestine, more difficult. It doesn’t help either to refer to the mistakes made when Israel was created on 14 May 1948, but not at the same time a Palestinian entity. USA recognized Israel as an independent state on the same day, and has since been a guarantor of Israel’s existence politically, with major military, security and economic assistance. A major proportion of American development aid is allocated to Israel and Egypt, many times about half of the aid budget.

I looked up on the Internet, and found that there are no less than a hundred armed conflicts and wars raging, not only the big ones in Ukraine, the sad situation in Israel and Palestine, Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Ethiopia, and many other places. I hope the leaders become more sensible in future, and that our prayers now during Ramadan can help and make us reflect on all issues of war and peace, hunger, physical suffering and worry about everyday issues for those who live on the edge of what is a decent life. If we have food and material things in abundance, it is so easy to forget that there are many fathers, mothers, children, and others, who cannot take for granted that they will have enough food on the table, and indeed live in peace.

Even now in 2023, with higher food prices and inflation, people who were alright before, sort of, may now face daily struggles of a kind they have not experienced before. This is a result of structural injustices within and between countries, between rich and poor, men and women, the Global North and the Global South, and so on. We have no excuse for allowing the situation to prevail, and no excuse for not working to change it – as we must also work towards changing the minds and practices of leaders to get away from wars and armed conflicts.

Since it is in the minds of people that war is created, it is in the minds of people peace must be created. That deep truth, and simple, too, is part of the ideas behind the United Nations and in particular UNESCO. Let us work for teaching peace and conflict resolution in schools and public life. Let us pray for peace at this year’s Ramadan and all other times of the year and all years. Miracles happen if the Christians, Jews, Muslims, and others pray and work for that to happen – indeed this year when the holiest events of the three Abrahamic religions fall at the same time. Besides, to share our abundance, or even modest assets, shouldn’t be a miracle; it should be the obvious foundation of all human life and every community.