Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced to run a campaign against the undercount in the Karachi census after Eid. As per details, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aftab Siddique said that PTI rejects the results of the census in Karachi. He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had reservations about the 2017 census but the results of the recent census in Karachi show a further decrease in the population. The PTI leader also lambasted Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), saying that MQM-P is also to be blamed for the mismanaged Karachi census. The MQM-P leader Mustafa Kamal claimed that census is over the redline and this hashtag was top trending for more than a month. He said that despite staying in the government they did not compromise on the welfare of the people.