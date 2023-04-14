Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday appointed Former Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri as the central senior vice president of the party.

The nomination was approved by PTI Chairman Imran Khan, and the notification was issued by Secretary General Asad Umar.

Expressing his gratitude to Imran Khan, Mr. Suri said, "I am deeply grateful to Chairman Imran Khan for trusting me and entrusting me with a new responsibility."

He added that he would stand with him till the end as a loyal soldier of the captain, just like he has done for the past 26 years.