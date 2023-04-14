Share:

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf decided on Friday to approach the Election Commission of Pakistan over the matter of the end of tenure of the caretaker government.

Sources said the PTI started to prepare a reference against the interim government and it would be requested before the court to dissolve the Punjab’s caretaker setup after the completion of 90 days.

The PTI said the caretaker government could not rule after the 90 days and it put forward the demand of the elections in the province in May 14 while adding the top court would also be approached in case of the violation of the constitution.