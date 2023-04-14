Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Thurs­day filed a contempt of court pe­tition against Chief Election Com­missioner Sikandar Sultan Raja in the Lahore High Court for not fol­lowing the LHC’s directions on the matter of 22 high ranking officers’ transfer from Punjab. The Lahore High Court on April 5 directed the ECP to take a decision within seven days on a petition filed by PTI challenging the appointments of 22 high rank administrative and police officers in Punjab. Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Fawad Chaudhry filed a contempt of court petition against the Chief Election Com­missioner for not acting upon the decision of LHC regarding posting of 22 bureaucrats, including the Principal Secretary of the Care­taker Chief Minister Punjab. The petition filed, adopted the position that the court ordered the ECP to take a decision against the post­ing of 22 bureaucrats in 7 days, despite the court order, the princi­pal secretary, commissioner, CCPO and others were still on their posts. The petition further said that despite the clear direction of the court, the ECP failed to decide on the petition of PTI within the seven days fixed by the LHC. The ECP has clearly committed con­tempt court by not following the orders of the LHC in which it or­dered the Election Commission to take a decision within seven days regarding the postings of 22 bu­reaucrats in Punjab by caretaker setup, the petition pleaded.