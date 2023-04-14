LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Thursday filed a contempt of court petition against Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja in the Lahore High Court for not following the LHC’s directions on the matter of 22 high ranking officers’ transfer from Punjab. The Lahore High Court on April 5 directed the ECP to take a decision within seven days on a petition filed by PTI challenging the appointments of 22 high rank administrative and police officers in Punjab. Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Fawad Chaudhry filed a contempt of court petition against the Chief Election Commissioner for not acting upon the decision of LHC regarding posting of 22 bureaucrats, including the Principal Secretary of the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab. The petition filed, adopted the position that the court ordered the ECP to take a decision against the posting of 22 bureaucrats in 7 days, despite the court order, the principal secretary, commissioner, CCPO and others were still on their posts. The petition further said that despite the clear direction of the court, the ECP failed to decide on the petition of PTI within the seven days fixed by the LHC. The ECP has clearly committed contempt court by not following the orders of the LHC in which it ordered the Election Commission to take a decision within seven days regarding the postings of 22 bureaucrats in Punjab by caretaker setup, the petition pleaded.
