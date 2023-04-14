LAHORE - Following the directive of the caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, approval has been granted to organize a month-long sports event at various levels of education and clubs throughout the province. The sports competitions will include cricket, hockey, football, volleyball, athletics, and kabaddi, and will be held at the tehsil, district, division, and provincial levels. Players and clubs can register online through the Punjab Information Technology Board’s website. The chief minister has sought a comprehensive plan from the sports department to provide opportunities for young people to advance in sports. Mohsin Naqvi stated that he wants to encourage latent talent in rural and remote areas and reward winning teams. In the meeting chaired by the chief minister at his office, Information Minister Amir Mir, Sports Advisor Wahab Riaz, secretary sports, secretary finance, secretary information, commissioner & deputy commissioner Lahore, DG Sports Board, chairman PITB, DG PHA, and others were present. Also, on the special direction of chief minister approval for holding sports competitions in the schools, colleges, universities and at the club level has been granted. Sports competitions will be held at the tehsil, district, division and provincial level across the province. Cricket, hockey, football, volleyball and athletics competitions will be held in the sports event which will continue for one month. Online registration of players and clubs will be made on the site of Punjab Information Technology Board. Caretaker CM sought a comprehensive plan from the Sports Department in this regard. Mohsin Naqvi remarked that the Punjab government wanted to provide equal opportunities to the youth to advance forward in the field of sports. Mohsin Naqvi said the hidden talent in the villages and far-flung areas will be brought forward and the winning teams will be awarded with prizes.
Our Staff Reporter
April 14, 2023
