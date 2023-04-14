Share:

LAHORE - Following the directive of the caretaker Pun­jab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, approval has been granted to organize a month-long sports event at various levels of education and clubs throughout the province. The sports competi­tions will include cricket, hockey, football, vol­leyball, athletics, and kabaddi, and will be held at the tehsil, district, division, and provincial levels. Players and clubs can register online through the Punjab Information Technology Board’s website. The chief minister has sought a comprehensive plan from the sports depart­ment to provide opportunities for young people to advance in sports. Mohsin Naqvi stated that he wants to encourage latent talent in rural and remote areas and reward winning teams. In the meeting chaired by the chief minister at his of­fice, Information Minister Amir Mir, Sports Ad­visor Wahab Riaz, secretary sports, secretary finance, secretary information, commissioner & deputy commissioner Lahore, DG Sports Board, chairman PITB, DG PHA, and others were present. Also, on the special direction of chief minister approval for holding sports competitions in the schools, colleges, univer­sities and at the club level has been granted. Sports competitions will be held at the tehsil, district, division and provincial level across the province. Cricket, hockey, football, volley­ball and athletics competitions will be held in the sports event which will continue for one month. Online registration of players and clubs will be made on the site of Pun­jab Information Technology Board. Care­taker CM sought a comprehensive plan from the Sports Department in this regard. Moh­sin Naqvi remarked that the Punjab govern­ment wanted to provide equal opportunities to the youth to advance forward in the field of sports. Mohsin Naqvi said the hidden tal­ent in the villages and far-flung areas will be brought forward and the winning teams will be awarded with prizes.