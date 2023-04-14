Share:

MULTAN - Basic educational facilities will be ensured at the special education department in­stitutions and the District administration has decid­ed to provide exemplary education and training to special children. Deputy Commissioner Umar Ja­hangir expressed these views while paying visit to Government Secondary School of Special Educa­tion here on Thursday. He reviewed the educational facilities provided to deaf and dumb children while District Officer Special Ed­ucation Muhammad Majid briefed on the education system. Umar Jahangir said that the provincial government had provided ample funding for special children. Special educa­tion institutions were be­ing upgraded under the reform program.