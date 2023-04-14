MULTAN - Basic educational facilities will be ensured at the special education department institutions and the District administration has decided to provide exemplary education and training to special children. Deputy Commissioner Umar Jahangir expressed these views while paying visit to Government Secondary School of Special Education here on Thursday. He reviewed the educational facilities provided to deaf and dumb children while District Officer Special Education Muhammad Majid briefed on the education system. Umar Jahangir said that the provincial government had provided ample funding for special children. Special education institutions were being upgraded under the reform program.
Share:
Agencies
April 14, 2023
Share: