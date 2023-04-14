Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Rail­ways has announced new Time Table of trains for summer season, which will become effective from April 15. Accord­ing to the new timetable, issued on Thurs­day, the time of arrival and departure of 13 trains has been changed at different railway stations whereas three trains have been given temporarily stoppages in the new schedule. An important train service, 27-Up /28-Dn Shalimar Express, is being re­stored in the timetable between Lahore and Karachi. Meanwhile, the private schools in Lahore have announced a holiday package for Eidul Fitr on Thursday. According to the announcement by the private schools, the Eid holidays will be observed from April 21 (Friday) to 24 (Monday).