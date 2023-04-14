Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad capital police robbery and dacoity unit (RDU) police team apprehended two members of a inter-provisional house burglar gang involved in numerous house burglary activities and recovered laptop, mobile phone and valuables worth Rs 4.76 million from their possession, a police public relations officer said on Thursday.

He said that following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad capital police have intensified crackdown against the criminal elements involved in house burglary activities in order to save the precious life and property of the citizens. Following these directives, the robbery and dacoity unit (RDU) police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending two members of an inter-provincial house burglar gang involved in numerous house burglary activities.

The Police team also recovered laptop, mobile phones and computer accessories worth Rs 4.76 million from their possession. The accused were identified as Muhammad Khan alias Abbas and Nayyer Abbas.

During the preliminary investigation, the accused confessed their involvement in numerous house burglary activities in the jurisdiction of Industrial Area, Ramna, Lohi Bher, Golra and Shalimar police station. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway CPO/ DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari appreciated the performance of the police team and further directed to intensify the ongoing crackdown against accused involved in it.