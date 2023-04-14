Share:

The courts are custodians of the Constitution and law. While dispensing justice they are under obligation to deliver verdicts strictly in conformity with the constitution and the law enacted by the parliament. In their capacity as custodians of the Constitution, they are only supposed to interpret the Constitution and law, not add anything to it. Justice Babar Sattar of the Islamabad High Court who before becoming a judge used to write in national English daily on issues related to law and constitution in one of his columns titled “Judges as Legislators” published on 26th March 2011 said “ The jurisprudential debate over what judges ought to do in court has largely subsided across the world. It is now agreed that judges do not declare what the law should be but only what it is. In other words, judges are not legislators or lawmakers but adjudicators interpreting the text of the constitution and law laid out by the legislators and stating what the text means”

Our constitution also unequivocally reiterates that it is only the parliament that can amend the constitution or change any article and that authority cannot be challenged in any court of law. Article 239 (5) says “No amendment of the constitution shall be called in question in any court on any ground whatsoever,” Similarly clause (6) says” For the removal of doubt it is hereby declared that there is no limitation whatever on the powers of the Mahli-e-Shoora (parliament) to amend any of the provisions of the constitution.” Any verdict delivered by any judge or court which transgresses the trichotomy of powers given in the constitution or is in violation of settled law is tantamount to a miscarriage of justice which has serious implications if the issue relates to the political domain or the responsibilities of the executive and the parliament.

Unfortunately, we do not have an enviable history in regard to judicial decisions. The invention of the doctrine of necessity to validate unconstitutional actions of the military dictators and also allowing them to amend the constitution are the most glaring examples of judicial indiscretions and overreach which have had debilitating effects on state institutions, rule of law and democracy. In fact, these decisions orchestrated a detour from the objectives of independence. The hanging of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was a classic example of miscarriage and manipulative justice. Former Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Naseem Hasan Shah (late) who was a member of the SC bench which upheld the death sentence awarded to him by the Lahore Court in an interview with a renowned journalist Iftikhar Ahmed expressed remorse over being part of that bench and confessed that the decision was wrong and the judges were under tremendous pressure from General Zia ul Haq, the military dictator. When Iftikhar Ahmed asked him is it was not the duty of the judges to do justice he replied in the affirmative. However, he said, it is a difficult undertaking when the judges are confronted with a situation where they have to choose between their jobs and justice. He said not many judges have the spine to sacrifice their jobs to do justice.

It was indeed a very courageous confession and self-indictment by a judge of the apex court. Millions of Pakistanis were flabbergasted over the confirmation of rumours about the judicial murder of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. It really shattered the faith of the nation in the apex court as an institution espousing higher moral values and as a protector of the constitution. It also provided deep insight into the dynamics of justice in the Pakistani way. Two Prime Ministers were also sent home on the wrong grounds. Particularly the decision in the Panama case was extremely horrendous as it was not based on the issue raised in the petition but an invented cause by the court. Some Chief Justices also resorted to excessive use of suo-motu powers and delivered horrible decisions setting aside the internationally recognized principle of restraint. Nonetheless, all those verdicts were implemented because there was no other choice available. However, these verdicts surely created resentment among the masses and political entities besides lowering the prestige of the apex court and loss of trust of the masses in it.

Regrettably, the judiciary has not abandoned its streak of judicial indiscretions and continues to tread the same path taking advantage of its position of being the final court. It re-wrote Article 63-A of the constitution which created an undesirable political crisis in Punjab followed by the dissolution of the two provincial assemblies. As if it was not enough the SC has come up with yet another controversial decision in the case regarding the date for the election in Punjab and the notification by ECP to postpone the elections till 8th October in spite of the already announced schedule for 30th April. The defiance by the government and the parliament and their rejection of the verdict is actually the eruption of the long seething resentment against the wrong decisions of the courts. The judges asked for it by going beyond their constitutional and legal powers. It is a very serious situation. I think the best way out of this crisis is for the court to accede to the request of the government and parliament to reconsider the issue by forming a full-court bench.