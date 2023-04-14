Share:

KARACHI - A citizen opened fire on the robbers trying to loot his home and killed a dacoit in Dhani Goth area of Super Highway in Karachi. The police officials told media on Thursday, three robbers entered a house with intention to loot, but the vigilant house-owner opened fire on the robbers. As a result, one dacoit was killed, whereas two others escaped the scene. The citizen was also injured in the incident and was transferred to hospital for medical treatment. The police have started search operation after encircling the area and looking for the fleeing partners of the deceased dacoit.