ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee appreciated by Rs1.67 against the dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs 284.90 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 286.61. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 290 and Rs 292, respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by 33 paisas to close at Rs 313.34 against the last day’s closing of Rs 313.01, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen remained unchanged and stood at Rs 2.14; whereas a decline of 14 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs356.09 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs 355.95. The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal dipped by 46 paisas each to close at Rs 77.58 and Rs 75.94, respectively.