peshawar - special assistant to Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber pakhtunkhwa for Zakat Ushr social welfare special education and women empowerment salma Begum directed all District social Welfare Officers (DSWOs) to expedite welfare activities with their full responsibilities. These directives were issued during a monthly progress review meeting of the province’s District Social Welfare officers, which was held in the Directorate of social welfare’s committee room.

The District social welfare Officers gave a detailed presentation about their social activities and the progress of their respective districts. The ramadan Iftar Dastar-Khuwan programme, rehabilitation centres, welfare homes, shelter homes, special education complexes, working women hostels, vocational training centres, institutes for visually impaired children, and other social welfare activities on the district level were briefly discussed during the presentation. salam Begum promised to resolve the issues and stated that it is everyone’s responsibility to help and assist the needy in society.