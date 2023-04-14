Share:

KARACHI-Savyour, Pakistan’s leading cashback and consumer rewards platform, and Indus Hospital & Health Network (IHHN) have inked an MoU, in a bid to support the latter’s mission of providing free-of-cost, quality healthcare to the underserved people of Pakistan. The signing ceremony was held at Indus Hospital Karachi.

As part of its Salam Ramadan campaign, Savyour will match and donate the total cashback amount earned by its consumers during the holy month of Ramadan to IHHN. Savyour will also be encouraging its employees to get involved and support the hospital through volunteering and other activities in the near future. Saad Gadit, Co-Founder & COO of Savyour, stated, “We are honored to partner with Indus Hospital and support their mission to improve the health and wellbeing of Pakistan. As a socially responsible company and citizens, we believe it is our duty to give back to our community and support organizations that are focused on making a real difference for underprivileged communities.”

Since its inception in 2007, Indus Hospital & Health Network has been at the forefront in sharing the responsibility with other stakeholders in Pakistan to address the nation’s health burden. IHHN believes that a robust health sector includes both public and private providers and such partnerships enable pooling of the expertise and resources for development along with ensuring community outreach, access and sustainability of health services to the most deserving members of the society.

Launched in August 2020, Savyour has become Pakistan’s largest rewards and cashback platform with more than 650 brands on-board across the nation, Online and Instore. With the sole aim of revolutionizing the shopping experience in Pakistan, Savyour is constantly adding newer technologies and features to its ecosystem in order to improve the user experience of its consumers and stakeholders.