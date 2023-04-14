Share:

The Swedish embassy’s announcement of closing its embassy in Islamabad for all visits is very troubling. The stated reason for this decision has been identified as concerns over security. This has not been clarified by the Swedish embassy, but judging by the Pakistan’s government’s statement, this threat has not been issued by our local authorities.

There are suspicions that the Swedish embassy has made this decision due to the recent incident of Quran desecration in the country. This means that the embassy is fearful that reprisals might result in an additional security threat here in Pakistan. The concerns might not be completely misplaced, however, such an extreme reaction that punishes Pakistani citizens as a result must be reconsidered.

The Pakistani passport is not easy to travel on, considering the rigorous checks our citizens have to go through to get most visas. Developed countries are the most difficult to travel to for work, education, or anything else. Pakistanis across the country rely heavily on leaving the country temporarily or permanently for improved human and economic development.

From students travelling abroad to receive higher education to migrating Pakistanis that send remittances home to add crucially-needed funds to Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves—the mobility of Pakistani citizens greatly augments its future development prospects.

Naturally Europe is a big part of this equation as well. While so far Sweden is the only country that has made this decision, it is hoped that bilateral dialogue can quickly lead to a reversal. Already Pakistani students that have spent time and money applying to Swedish universities faced an uncertain future because of this decision.

The Pakistan government must resolve this as soon as possible to not set a negative precedent. We cannot let this become a situation where the security prospects in Pakistan are viewed in a negative light due to the internal issues of another state. We must find a solution and facilitate the reopening of the Swedish embassy in Pakistan once more.