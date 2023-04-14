ISLAMABAD - The security forces Thursday killed three terrorists in an intelligence-based operation in Balochistan. The ISPR said that on April 13, an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) was initiated to clear a hideout of terrorists linked with firing incidents on the security forces and civilians besides planting of improvised explosive devices on Turbat-Hoshab Road in general area Gishkore. As a result of continuous intellgence, surveillance and reconnaissance of the area, a location of terrorists was identified and the security forces were heli inserted. While measures to cut the escape routes of the terrorists were underway, the latter opened fire onto the security forces. After heavy exchange of fire, three terrorists were killed while a cache of arms/ammunition including improvised explosive devices was recovered. The media wing of the military said that the security forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart such attempts aimed at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.
