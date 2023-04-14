Share:

ISLAMABAD - The security forces Thursday killed three terrorists in an intelli­gence-based operation in Baloch­istan. The ISPR said that on April 13, an Intelligence-Based Opera­tion (IBO) was initiated to clear a hideout of terrorists linked with firing incidents on the security forces and civilians besides plant­ing of improvised explosive de­vices on Turbat-Hoshab Road in general area Gishkore. As a result of continuous intellgence, surveil­lance and reconnaissance of the area, a location of terrorists was identified and the security forc­es were heli inserted. While mea­sures to cut the escape routes of the terrorists were underway, the latter opened fire onto the secu­rity forces. After heavy exchange of fire, three terrorists were killed while a cache of arms/ammuni­tion including improvised explo­sive devices was recovered. The media wing of the military said that the security forces, in step with the nation, remain deter­mined to thwart such attempts aimed at sabotaging peace, sta­bility and progress of Balochistan.