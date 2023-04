Share:

Sindh government has begun the process of issuing Zakat cards to 46,000 deserving persons through Sindh bank in its first phase.

Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Zakat Fayyaz Ali Butt said in a statement in Karachi that in the first phase, these cards are being given to 46,000 Zakat beneficiaries.

He said a biometric system had been introduced to ensure transparency in the process.