peshawar - spring plantation campaign has begun in healthcare institutions including hospitals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The campaign has been started at Qazi Medical Complex, Nowshera where the hospital director, prof Dr anwar Khan, and medical director Dr Iqtedaruddin Khan planted trees on Thursday.

The doctors, nurses, and paramedics also planted saplings of different species on the lawn of the public sector hospital. prof Dr anwar Khan said the plantation of trees was a continued charity that purified air and combat pollution besides providing oxygen to the masses.

He said air pollution was the main cause of ENT and different kinds of allergies. he said the plantation of canopy trees was imperative to combat air and environmental pollution. Dr anwar said, “plantation is also important to combat climate change and environmental pollution besides offsetting desertification and deforestation.” he asked people to plant maximum saplings as much as they can to offset the growth.