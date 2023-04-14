Share:

QUETTA - Deputy Commissioner Killa Abdullah Noor Muhammad Mandukhel on Thursday said that steps have been taken to maintain law and order situa­tion in the district to protect the lives and properties of the peo­ple during Ramazan. He said this while talking to media men of the Killa Abdullah Press Club.

The DC said no one will be allowed to take the law into their hands. He said that dur­ing the month of Ramazan, the in-charges of the Police Sta­tions and Levies officers have been assigned to day and night patrols under the leadership of the Assistant Commissioners for ensuring law and order situ­ation in the area.

He urged the people to coop­erate with the administration to curb the anti-social elements. He said that the Ramazan pack­age received by the chief minis­ter would be distributed among the poor through the newly elected chairman and members to deliver it to the deserving people and would be delivered to them before Eid-ul-Fitr.

AZIZ UQAILI INAUGURATES GIRLS HOSTEL OF UNIVERSITY SUB-CAMPUS

Balochistan Chief Secretary Abdul Aziz Uqaili on Thursday said that the provincial govern­ment under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qud­dus Bizenjo played an impor­tant role in making the training center functional.

He expressed these views while inaugurating Girls Hos­tel of the University Sub Cam­pus, Kharan Technical Training Center (TTC) during his visit of Kharan. Member of Provin­cial Assembly (MPA) Sanaullah Baloch, Secretary Colleges Hafiz Abdul Majid, Secretary Labor Tariq Qamar Baloch were ac­companied by him. The chief secretary said that provision of basic facilities should be en­sured in the Girls Hostel saying that the development work in the hostel would be completed within the stipulated time. He said that we also conducted the first e-commerce training here, free training would be provided to the students of

Balochistan in more than 22 trades saying that especially mining, computer, e-commerce, auto mechanics, electricity, beauty, dress and other sectors were included. This will pro­vide employment opportuni­ties to the youth, among them, only five skills are for female students, he said and added that apart from training, finan­cial aid and books would also be provided to the students. He said that at least 50% of gradu­ates in the first years and then 70 percent in the following years were to be provided jobs in the private market adding that initially would provide free training to 400 students annu­ally and later this number could exceed 1350, in five years this number would cross 4500.

The chief secretary said that this training center was be­ing run under the Public Pri­vate Partnership Act, after the success of the Training Center Kharan, it would be made a TVET University in future. He said that this center would provide skilled labor within Balochistan adding that civil society, politicians and youth should play their role in making this center successful. The success of the center will lead Balochistan and the coun­try on the path of development, he said. Abdul Aziz Uqaili hoped that education foundation would set a bright example for all of us and fulfill our vision of skilled Balochistan.