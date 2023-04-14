Share:

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of PSX witnessed a bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 79.49 points, with a positive change of 0.20 percent, closing at 40,205.54 against 40,126.05 points on the previous day. A total of 89,187,909 shares were traded during the day as compared to 79,825,518 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 2.766 billion against Rs 2.569 billion on the last trading day. As many as 333 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 152 of them recorded gains and 154 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 27 companies remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 7,777,551 shares at Rs 1.17 per share, K-Electric with 4,220,989 shares at Rs 1.98 per share, and Pak Petroleum with 3,957,408 shares at Rs 67.22 per share. Nestle Pakistan XD witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 80.15 per share price, closing at Rs 5145.25, whereas the runner-up was Khyber Textile with a Rs 29.99 rise in its per share price to Rs 1760.00. Pak Services witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 25.45 per share closing at Rs 800.10, followed by Towellers Limited with a Rs 23.60 decline to close at Rs 291.16.