KARACHI-Sindh Rangers and police in a joint intelligence-based operation in New Karachi area arrested an alleged street criminal involved in snatching over 200 mobile phones and cash Rs5 million in different robberies.

According to a news release on Thursday, the arrested identified as Amjad Zaman during initial interrogation confessed his involvement in over 150 robberies in which he snatched more than 200 mobile phones and cash over Rs5 million from citizens in different robberies.

He alongwith his other accomplices was also involved in a robbery in which they robbed Rs0.6 million from a milk shop located in Qasba Colony. While escaping from the scene after committing the said robbery they also opened firing in which two passer-by teenage girls got injured.

Raids were being carried out to apprehend his other accomplices. Arrested was handed over to police for further legal proceedings.