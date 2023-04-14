ISLAMABAD - Swedish Ambassador to Pakistan Henrik Persson in Pakistan said yesterday that temporary closure of the embassy in Islamabad was a transitory measure because of an unforeseen situation, which would be rectified soon. In a meeting with Foreign Secretary Dr Asad Majeed Khan here, the Ambassador agreed to resolve the issues in a quick and amicable manner. While clarifying that the Embassy is not totally closed, he said Pakistani students desirous of applying student visas are being directed to the Swedish Migration Agency. The ambassador shared his assessment on trade, economic and investment ties between the two countries and suggested ways and means to further promote them.
