ISLAMABAD - Swedish Ambassador to Pakistan Henrik Persson in Pakistan said yesterday that temporary closure of the embassy in Islamabad was a transitory mea­sure because of an unforeseen situation, which would be rectified soon. In a meeting with Foreign Secretary Dr Asad Majeed Khan here, the Ambassa­dor agreed to resolve the issues in a quick and ami­cable manner. While clarifying that the Embassy is not totally closed, he said Pakistani students desir­ous of applying student visas are being directed to the Swedish Migration Agency. The ambassador shared his assessment on trade, economic and in­vestment ties between the two countries and sug­gested ways and means to further promote them.